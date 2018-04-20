Experts reveal What a splash of milk REALLY means

Experts have solved the age-old mystery of what a splash of milk REALLY means when making a cup of tea. Researchers polled 2,000 UK adults and found that when people request a 'splash' of milk, they actually want 5ml – that’s precisely four fifths of a teaspoon. However, a splash shouldn’t be confused with a dash, which is closer to 6ml. But although these particular terms aren’t interchangeable, a splash of milk is pretty much the same as a drop, according to the study. It also emerged almost half of us feel under pressure when making a tea round - because we’re afraid we'll make a disappointing cuppa.