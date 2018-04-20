Santiago Students Run from Police Tear Gas During Education Protests

About 120,000 students descended on the Chilean capital of Santiago on Thursday, April 19, in protest over changes to education laws which they fear could allow for-profit companies to control universities.The uploader of this video said it showed scenes near the University of Santiago.The demonstration was part of a nationwide education protest organised by La Confederación de Estudiantes de Chile, according to the Santiago Times. The action was sparked by a ruling from Chile’s constitutional court that overturned a law which had barred for-profit companies from controlling universities. Credit: wash0_trih via Storyful