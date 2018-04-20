Knife-Wielding Monk Seal Filmed on Hawaii Beach

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) warned people to properly discard trash after a Hawaiian monk seal pup was filmed playing with a discarded knife on a beach on the island on April 15.The pup, named Manu‘iwa, was recently weaned from its mother on a Hawai’i Island beach and was being monitored by staff, the DLNR said.The staff said the seal found the knife in the water and was playing with it for some time before they were able to retrieve it. Credit: Hawaii DLNR via Storyful