Surfer Laird Hamilton Saves Bison From Kauai Floods

Surfer Laird Hamilton joined the rescue effort to run up a herd of bison swept away when flooding tore through Hanalei town, Kauai, over the weekend.The Honolulu Star Advertiser reported some of the bison were caught up in the flooding and others were spooked by the rescue helicopters.A near record 28 inches of rainfall over the weekend brought devastating floods to the north shore of Kauai swamping homes, triggering landslides, and washing out roads. The National Guard has evacuated hundreds of people and have airlifted in supplies to people cut off in Hanalei. Credit: Jeff White via Storyful