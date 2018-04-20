Woman 'followed into lift and repeatedly knifed in chest'

London has been hit by another stabbing after a woman was attacked in broad daylight in the Hoxton area.

Video shows bloodied clothes, medical supplies and personal effects strewn across a communal area of the Wimbourne Court building on Thursday night (April 19). Police say they were called by ambulance crews after a woman was found stabbed in the chest in the building.

The woman was followed into a lift and repeatedly stabbed in the chest and stomach by a male, local media reported, citing police.

No arrests have yet been made.

Blood-soaked clothes, a medical defibrillator, sunglasses and a smartphone can be seen left across the floor of the lift entrance in the ground floor of the building - guarded by police. The victim, a woman believed to be aged in her late 30s to early 40s, is said to live in the block's upper floors.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Police were called by London Ambulance Service colleagues at 14:57hrs on Thursday, 19 April following reports of a stabbing in Wimbourne Court, off Wimbourne Street, N1.

"Officers attended the scene. A female, believed to be aged in her late 30s or early 40s, was found suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

"She was conveyed to an east London hospital where her condition is described as stable.

"A crime scene is in place. There have been no arrests. Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

"Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 4533/ 19 April."