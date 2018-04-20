Shooting survivors hold Vote for Our Lives rally near Columbine

Shooting survivors held a Vote for Our Lives rally near Columbine High School in Colorado on April 19.

The rally was held on the eve of the Columbine shooting anniversary and a day before a National Day of Action to Prevent Gun Violence in Schools.

In the video, Desiree Davis is seen speaking about her daughter Claire who was shot by a student at Arapahoe High School in Centennial, Colorado, in December 2013. She died eight days later.

“The first Vote for Our Lives rally, on the eve of the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shootings, drew about 500 people as participants urged young attendees, and older adults as well, to vote for candidates who will back safety-in-schools measures, as well as gun-control measures,” The Denver Post reported.