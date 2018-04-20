Facebook Canada executive gets grilled by parliamentary committee
It was Facebook Canada's head of public policy Kevin Chan's turn to get grilled by a parliamentary committee — and he didn't get a much warmer welcome in Ottawa, than Mark Zuckerberg did in Washington. MPs took Chan and other executives to task over the protection of Canadians' private information, suggesting Facebook needs regulation. For its part, Facebook says it is open to regulation and that it has improved its privacy policies.