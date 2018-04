Super cute and tiny, this golden-tipped bat adorably laps milk while in the care of Sydney-based bat carer, Sarah Curran, as seen in this video uploaded to Instagram on April 18.The female bat, which was attacked by a cat, hungrily ate up its feed through a syringe.Curran said golden-tipped bat normally eats spiders and was previously thought to be extinct. Credit: Sarah’s Bats via Storyful