The Talk - Cedric the Entertainer: 'Barbershop' Stars Would 'turn it out'

Cedric the Entertainer remembers some favorite moments from filming the 2002 movie "Barbershop," which co-starred "The Talk" host Eve. He shares, "It was such a little movie that could, if you will. We were kinda coming together to tell the story that was really specific to our community at the time. I mean, it was one that everybody shares, that actual barbershop tale. And so, we shot it in Chicago, and I remember that it was a little, small boutique hotel we all stayed at. And we would go downstairs at this bar every night and just turn it out... it was our thing. It was like 'Cheers,' we all loved each other. And then the word got out that we were staying at this hotel. Eve was there, Ice Cube was there, I was there... we all had to move around. But it was fun. It was real community."