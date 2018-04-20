The Talk - Eve on Meeting Whitney Houston: 'Like being with one of my aunties'
Eve recalls the time she met Whitney Houston while staying at the same hotel in Beverly Hills. "I don't know how she knew what room I was in...but I heard my name from the balcony and I heard somebody saying, 'Eve, Eve, Eve...' and I look over and it's Whitney Houston," recalls Eve. "And she was like, 'Girl, come over here, meet me in the bar, let's get a drink, like we were in the projects. We were in Beverly Hills.' I was like, 'Yes ma'am, I will be right down...It was like being with one of my aunties. I felt like I knew her. She was so familiar to me. May she rest in peace. I was so excited."