Oklahoma's Rhea Fire Burns Near Seiling

Oklahoma’s Rhea Fire remained at 283,095 acres on Thursday, April 19, but officials said they planned a survey for later in the day to get a more accurate estimate of the fire’s size.The fire was 15 percent contained, and more moderate weather conditions were expected on Thursday, officials said. Burning cedar trees were contributing to the fire as they sent wind-borne embers ahead of the flames, igniting the vegetation.The Rhea Fire was one of two major wildfires burning in Oklahoma. The 34 Complex Fire in Woodward County had burned through 67,778 acres and was 45 percent contained on Thursday, officials said. Credit: Verdigris Fire District via Storyful