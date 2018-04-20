Cedars Burn as Fight Against Oklahoma's Rhea Fire Continues

Firefighters continued to battle the Rhea Fire in Dewey County, Oklahoma, on April 19, as the fire spread across more than 283,000 acres with only 15 percent containment, according to Oklahoma Forestry Services.The fire has been burning since April 12.This footage, shot between April 17 and 19, shows cedar trees burning and an aircraft dropping retardant on the blaze. Forestry officials said that burning cedar trees were “contributing to the fire’s growth by sending wind-borne embers far ahead of the main fire, igniting unburned vegetation.” Credit: Oklahoma Forestry Services via Storyful