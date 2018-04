Mount Ioyama, part of Japan’s Kirishima mountain range, erupted on April 19, for the first time in 250 years. The mountain was still spewing smoke and ash into the air later Thursday night.The Japan Meteorological Agency raised the alert level for Ioyama to 3, and warned of falling rocks and pyroclastic flows within two kilometers of the crater.The volcano last erupted in 1768. Credit: Japan Meteorological Agency via Storyful