Children cause explosion after playing with firecrackers near well

Children playing with firecrackers near a well caused an explosion in a residential area.

The CCTV video, captured in Linyi City in eastern Shandong Province on April 17, shows several children playing with the fireworks around a well.

However, the well suddenly explodes, pushing down a child and an adult standing nearby.

According to local reports, the septic tank under the well exploded as the sparks dropped from the firecrackers and ignited the inflammable gas.

Local residents ran downstairs after they felt the building shaking, as they thought it was an earthquake.

Fortunately, only one child had minor injuries.