Jet Ski and Lasso Used to Recapture Buffalo Amid Kauai Flooding

A herd of buffalo were on the loose in Hanalei, Hawaii, on April 16, after heavy rain caused flooding in the area, local media reported.KITV4 said flooding swept a herd off their farm in Hanalei, prompting efforts to retrieve the animals. This video shows a cowboy on a jet ski recapturing one of the animals.The flooding also caused severe erosion along several roadways in Kauai, prompting road closures, reports said. Credit: Honolulu Civil Beat via Storyful