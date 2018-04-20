Allardyce: Survey asking Everton fans to rate me was a 'big mistake'

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has criticised the club for sending out a survey asking supporters to mark him out of 10, labelling it a "big mistake".

Members of the Toffees' fans' panel have been sent a questionnaire which includes, among other things, them being asked for a score based on the statement: "I have a high level of trust in the current manager and coaching staff of Everton eg in making the right decisions to get the best out of the team".