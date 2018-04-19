British swimmer came across a 2,000 rare rays

This is the once-in-a-lifetime moment a British swimmer caught on camera a 2,000-strong shoal of rare migrating RAYS. Conservationist Jay Gittens, 44, initially thought the enormous 'shadow' below the surface was a whale shark or humpback whale. Amazed Jay slipped into the water off La Paz, Mexico, and freedived with the enormous group of Pacific cownose rays. While the eagle rays are not endangered, it is very rare to capture such a large group moving together.