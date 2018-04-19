News

'You Don't Want to Do This' - Ohio Police Stop Teen From Jumping Off Bridge

Police in Columbus, Ohio, have released bodycam footage which shows officers intervening to save a teenager girl who was attempting to jump into the Scioto River.Police said the incident happened at around 8.19 pm on March 20.Officers responded to a call and found a distressed 17-year-old girl threatening to jump from the Greenlawn Bridge.Officers in the video can be heard reassuring the girl. “What are you doing,” asks one, “nothing is that bad.”Police said her family arrived at the scene shortly after and that she was taken to hospital. Credit: Columbus Division of Police via Storyful

