Coast Guard Responds to Fishing Boat Fire Off California

The crew of a fishing vessel were forced to abandon ship on April 18 after a fire broke out aboard. The boat, the Midori, was off the coast of Trinidad, California, at the time.The crew’s liferaft was picked up by a second fishing vessel. Coast Guard helicopter and motor lifeboat crews were sent to respond to the emergency.No injuries were reported. It was unclear if the boat was salvageable, according to news reports. Credit: Cory Mendenhall via Storyful