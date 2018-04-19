'I heard y'all were racist!' Black YouTuber tricks Starbucks into giving him free coffee

A YouTuber convinced a branch of Starbucks to give him a free coffee after the company found itself mired in controversy over alleged racism.

Video filmed on April 18 shows Bryan Sharpe, known on Twitter and Youtube as "Hotep Jesus", walking into a coffee shop near Trenton, Pennsylvania.

He tells the barista: "I heard y'all were racist, so I came to get my free coffee."

Appearing to believe Sharpe, the barista says she "saw that" and hands him a free beverage.

The incident happened after a fake Starbucks voucher circulated on social media promising African-Americans a free coffee after the race-related scandal.

Two black men were arrested at a Starbucks in Philadelphia on April 12, sparking protests across the US and causing the Seattle-based chain to close 8,000 of its stores for “racial bias” training.