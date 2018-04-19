Practical Joker Winds Up Girl With Pudding in a Mayonnaise Jar

Gordon Delacroix from Brussels, Belgium, is a bit of a practical joker and recently caught journalist Sarah out by pretending to eat a full jar of mayonnaise.Sarah returned home to find Gordon sat on the couch, spoon-feeding himself mayonnaise and out of a large jar. She couldn’t quite believe what she was seeing and was perplexed at the thought of eating mayonnaise in this manner. Eventually she sussed out Gordon and realized he was in fact eating pudding. Turns out he had been planing the whole thing for over a week. Credit: Gordon Delacroix via Storyful