Dad Subjects His Family to Face-Swap-App Technology Again

Once again John Woods subjected his daughters to the mad world of faceswap technology, but this time he also stressed the difficulties of bathing ‘Queen Baby.’Through comical role play, the father of two highlighted the challenges of looking after kids at bath time – including trying to keep the water in the tub, trying to stay on top of endless laundry and even trying to prevent a poop from happening in the bath. Credit: Woodsie TV via Storyful