It Takes 5 People to Weigh 'Monster' the Giant Python

It took at least five people to hold a massive python, aptly named Monster, in an annual measuring and weigh-in at the Australian Reptile Park on April 19.Monster, who is 5.42 metres (18 feet) long and weighs 57 kilograms (126 pounds), is a reticulated python hailed from southeast Asia. The reptile is considered the longest snake in the world and is known to kill and devour humans.“Monster can be an extremely aggressive individual who has bitten one of our keepers in the past which means that our keepers have to be very careful when getting her out for the health check,” park general manager Tim Faulkner said.“Weighing Monster is essential as it’s the first indicator of her overall health. Reptiles are unlike mammals and show very little sign of sickness. Mammals become vocal or stop eating which makes illness easier to detect. Reptiles don’t show these obvious signs.” Credit: Australian Reptile Park via Storyful

