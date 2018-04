Mercilessly teased over the large brown birthmark spanning her neck and chin, a student hit back at her tormentors - by coating it in glitter and posting a defiant selfie to Instagram.

When plucky Olivia Holm Poulsen's picture attracted nearly 7,000 likes, the stylish 18-year-old decided to "embrace her imperfection", posting another shot of her birthmark - this time painting it with scarlet lipstick.