Interview With Chris Noble, The Eighth Castaway To Be Voted Off Survivor: Ghost Island

In the game of Survivor, a Hidden Immunity Idol can change everything. The ninth person voted out of Survivor: Ghost Island, Libby Vincek, learned that the hard way. When Michael played his Idol and received a majority of the tribe's votes, Libby wound up going home with only three votes against her. See what she has to say about her time on Survivor in her very first interview following her exit. when Watch all-new episodes of Survivor: Ghost Island on Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.