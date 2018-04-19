Green Turtles Hatch on New South Wales' North Coast

More than 70 green turtles hatched on a beach near Coffs Harbour, on New South Wales’ north coast, on Saturday, April 14.New South Wales National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) staff excavated a turtle nest on Boambee Beach and released 72 young turtles into the sea on Saturday. Another 42 hatchlings were found on Monday, April 16.“Despite seeing all the hatchlings off to the water’s edge, only one in 1000 will likely survive to reach adulthood,” NPWS Ranger Martin Smith said. Credit: New South Wales National Parks and Wildlife Service via Storyful