Atlanta Airport Firefighters Spray Foam on Delta Plane's Smoking Engine

A Delta Air Lines plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International airport shortly after take-off on Wednesday, April 18, after smoke was spotted coming from one of its engines.Delta Flight 30 was redirected back to the airport at about 6pm local time after the crew spotted smoke emerging from the one of the engines. This video shows firefighters hosing down the smoking engine on the runway.There were no reported injuries and there was minimal impact on airport operations, according to CBS46. Credit: Paul Egas via Storyful