The Symbio Wildlife Park in Helensburgh, New South Wales, has experiened an “exotic” baby animal boom this spring. This April 19 footage features its young meerkats, marmosets and red pandas.The meerkat pups and marmoset twins had ventured into exhibits, while the red panda babies had started eating from their bowls instead of being syringe-fed, the park said. Credit: Symbio Wildlife Park via Storyful