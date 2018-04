Heavy rains and flooding caused severe erosion along several roadways in Kauai, prompting road closures in Kilauea, Hawaii, on April 16, according to local media outlets.This drone footage shows a section of Kahiliholo Road in Kilauea, Hawaii, that was severely eroded, leaving behind a 40-foot ditch beneath the road’s asphalt. The video was filmed on April 17. Credit: Anthony Quintano via Storyful