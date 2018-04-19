Pasco County Deputies Trudge Through Swamp to Arrest Mud-Covered Man on the Run

Deputies with the Pasco County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office and their trusty K9 Knox trudged through the mud on Tuesday, April 17, to capture a suspect. Deputies and Knox tracked the man through a swamp before finding him submerged in mud.After a back-and-forth with the suspect, deputies were able to pull him from the mud and arrest him. Knox took the time to lick his face before he was pulled from the muck, as seen in this video. Credit: Pasco Sheriff’s Office via Storyful