Helicopter Drops Water Over Wildfire in Colorado's El Paso County

Firefighting aircraft dropped water and fire retardant over the 117 fire in El Paso County, Colorado, on Wednesday, April 18. This footage shows Chinook and Blackhawk helicopters releasing water over the fire.County officials said the fire had moved 35 miles in two hours the day before.Five helicopters and at least one plane were involved in Wednesday’s air attacks. Officials said around noon that the fire was spread across 41,000 acres and was zero-percent contained. Ten homes had been burned, along with several out-buildings and vehicles, they said. No injuries to humans were reported, but some livestock were injured, the officials said. Credit: Chris P. Bacon via Storyful