‘Total set up’: Starbucks controversy stirs up strong reactions

“I don’t see a problem with what management did. I thought ‘loitering’ is prohibited.” “I still have the same image of Starbucks: overpriced [yuppie] coffee!” Coffee giant Starbucks is doing damage control amid outcry over a racially charged incident and the story’s stirring up heated comments on Newsroom.

Starbucks says it will close more than 8,000 of its stores in the U.S. the afternoon of May 29 to give its nearly 175,000 workers racial-bias training.

The announcement Tuesday followed an uproar over the arrests of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks last week. The men said they were waiting for a friend before placing their order; the store manager claimed they were loitering, taking up a needed table without placing an order, and she called the police. Newsroom readers are debating both sides of the story. One wrote, “The truth is this could happen anywhere in America and does.” Wrote another: “This was a setup from the beginning, designed to get money out of Starbucks.”

The men were arrested for trespassing after a Starbucks manager told authorities, “I have two gentlemen in my cafe that are refusing to make a purchase or leave.” No charges were filed.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson apologized to the men face to face. Starbucks said the employee who called police no longer works at the store.

