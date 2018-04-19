Dewey County, Oklahoma, Wildfire Nears 300,000 Acres

Oklahoma’s Rhea Fire stood at 283,095 in the afternoon of Wednesday, April 18, growing by about 20,000 acres since the morning. The fire was three percent contained.About 50 homes had been burned in Dewey County from the fire, a news report said. Evacuations had been issued, but officials planned to lift them so people could go check their homes, the news report said.The Rhea Fire is one of several burning in Oklahoma with dry and windy conditions. Credit: Earl Faubion/News9.com via Storyful