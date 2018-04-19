The Talk - Adam Rodriguez Reveals Time Daughter Tried to Breastfeed Him!

"Criminal Minds" star Adam Rodriguez recently posted a photo of a bite mark on his chest, courtesy of his new baby daughter. He explains, "I had Georgie sleeping on my chest. I forget how long ago I posted that, but she's still breastfeeding now....and in her sleep, just decided to latch onto my chest. At first I thought it was cute...and then all of a sudden I really felt that pull, like there's this grip. She has no teeth, I guess it's pretty easy to really latch on...it was starting to hurt and I pulled her off and I looked at my chest and was like, 'Oh my God!' I was like, 'This is what you have to go through?'...it made my wife even more amazing to me."