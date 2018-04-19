The Talk - Sara Gilbert Reacts to Pink as Cover to People Magazine's 'Beautiful' Issue

People Magazine renamed its annual Most Beautiful issue to just Beautiful, and puts singer Pink on the cover. Sara Gilbert reacts, "I think that it's great to be conscious of not just focusing on outer beauty, that's been far too stressed in our society. But the bigger thing to me is putting Pink on the cover, who is not your typical 'Barbie' standard of beauty, but is a gorgeous woman...that to me is the sign that the magazine's shifting. I'm almost like, call it the Most Beautiful and let her be on the cover." She continues, "It's so exciting that we're celebrating different kinds of beauty. It's so much more fun."