Rhea Fire Tops 260,000 Acres in Western Oklahoma

The 260,000-acre Rhea fire raged Wednesday morning, April 18, in southwestern Oklahoma, where several structures have already burned and high winds are keeping firefighters from much progress toward containment.The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management has called in air support from the Oklahoma National Guard to stop the fire from spreading.This footage shows the fire burning near Seiling, Oklahoma on April 18.A second fire in the area, the 34 Complex, has burned nearly 70,000 acres but is 45 percent contained. Credit: Brandon Clement via Storyful