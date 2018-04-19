Hurst Home Explodes in Fiery Burst Just as Officers Arrive on Scene

Dashcam video from a Hurst, Texas, police cruiser captured the moment a home exploded on April 7 just as officers were arriving at the scene.Police said in a press release that a vehicle crashed into the front of the house. The driver was unharmed. News reports said the vehicle hit a gas line, causing the leak that triggered the explosion.Three occupants of the house and two officers were injured in the explosion. Credit: Hurst Police Department via Storyful