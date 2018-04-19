Ohio Sheriff's Deputy Rescues Woman From Flooded Vehicle

A sheriff’s deputy rescued a woman who was stuck in her vehicle on a flooded road in Chippewa Township, Ohio, on Monday, April 16. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office released video showing the deputy helping the woman to safety.The National Weather Service had issued a flood warning after several inches of rain fell in Northeast Ohio, including Wayne County.In the video, the deputy equips himself with life preservers before traversing the water to the partially submerged vehicle. The water on the road wasn’t deep, but it was deeper in ditches near the road, officials said. The video shows the deputy helping the woman out of the vehicle before walking with her back to dry land. Credit: Wayne County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful