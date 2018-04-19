News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Virginia Firefighters Pull Man From Burning House

Firefighters in Staunton, Virginia, pulled an injured man from a burning house on April 12. The man was taken to the hospital after firefighters found him unconscious inside the house, a news report said.A woman had already fled the house before firefighters arrived. The man was later transferred to burn unit at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond.Helmet camera footage from the fire department shows firefighters dousing the flames with water before searching the home for the man and pulling him to safety.Officials were investigating the cause of the fire. Credit: Staunton Fire and Rescue via Storyful

Latest

0420_1800_wa_woman
0:32

Woman accused of abusing her teenage stepson
0420_1800_wa_harrie
0:23

Harrie Styles flies into Perth
0420_1800_wa_bus
1:39

Perth crash leaves one dead, three injured
0420_1800_wa_water
0:28

Man killed in worksite tragedy
0420_1800_wa_stranger
1:06

Strangers save baby, little girl from wrecked car moments before explosion
0420_1800_wa_bali
1:40

Man accused of kidnapping son arrested in Bali
0420_1800_adl_run
0:18

Jewellery thief on the run
0420_1800_adl_gumtree
1:32

Warning after man selling his car on Gumtree lured into trap

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym