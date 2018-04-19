Virginia Firefighters Pull Man From Burning House

Firefighters in Staunton, Virginia, pulled an injured man from a burning house on April 12. The man was taken to the hospital after firefighters found him unconscious inside the house, a news report said.A woman had already fled the house before firefighters arrived. The man was later transferred to burn unit at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond.Helmet camera footage from the fire department shows firefighters dousing the flames with water before searching the home for the man and pulling him to safety.Officials were investigating the cause of the fire. Credit: Staunton Fire and Rescue via Storyful