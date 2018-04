A man proposed to his partner by dressing up their three kids in t-shirts spelling out - 'will you marry daddy?' Romantic James Parry, 36, recruited Daniel, 10, Ella, six and Amelia, two, to ask his partner of nine years Kirsty Lamerton, 30, for her hand in marriage. The youngsters stunned their mother and the bride-to-be by putting on red t-shirts with one word printed on each spelling out the adorable proposal.