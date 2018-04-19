News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Facebook Announces New Tool to Combat Fake News in Irish Abortion Referendum

Facebook announced plans on April 17 to introduce a new advert transparency tool to combat fake advertisements on the platform ahead of Ireland’s upcoming abortion referendum, according to a senior executive with the company.Joel Kaplan made the announcement during an appearance before an Irish government committee to speak about the use of social media on elections and referendums in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Facebook has its European headquarters in Dublin.Kaplan said Ireland would be added to a pilot programme for the View Ads feature on April 25, which would allow Facebook users to see all ads that an advertiser is running on the platform at the same time.Ireland will vote on May 25 on whether to retain or repeal the Eighth Amendment to the Irish constitution, which gives equal right to life to the mother and the unborn child. Abortion is currently illegal in Ireland and is permitted only when the life of the mother is at risk. Credit: Oireachtas TV via Storyful

Latest

0420_1800_wa_woman
0:32

Woman accused of abusing her teenage stepson
0420_1800_wa_harrie
0:23

Harrie Styles flies into Perth
0420_1800_wa_bus
1:39

Perth crash leaves one dead, three injured
0420_1800_wa_water
0:28

Man killed in worksite tragedy
0420_1800_wa_stranger
1:06

Strangers save baby, little girl from wrecked car moments before explosion
0420_1800_wa_bali
1:40

Man accused of kidnapping son arrested in Bali
0420_1800_adl_run
0:18

Jewellery thief on the run
0420_1800_adl_gumtree
1:32

Warning after man selling his car on Gumtree lured into trap

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym