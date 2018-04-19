Firenado Spotted During Oklahoma Wildfire Fight

A wildfire in Dewey County, Oklahoma, stood at 261,781 acres on Wednesday, April 18, growing thousands of acres overnight. The Rhea Fire was just 3 percent contained, a news report said.The town of Seiling was evacuated as the fire spread close to its borders. The Rhea Fire was one of two major fires that have been burning since last week in Oklahoma. Critical fire conditions on Tuesday led to the fire spreading, and similar conditions were expected on Wednesday.This video was posted by the Bethel Acres Fire Department, which is part of the Pottowatomie County Task Force. The task force was dispatched to Taloga. Credit: Bethel Acres Fire Department via Storyful