News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Market Open: April 18, 2018

CNBC brings you fast, accurate, and actionable business news and market updates.

Latest

0420_1800_wa_woman
0:32

Woman accused of abusing her teenage stepson
0420_1800_wa_harrie
0:23

Harrie Styles flies into Perth
0420_1800_wa_bus
1:39

Perth crash leaves one dead, three injured
0420_1800_wa_water
0:28

Man killed in worksite tragedy
0420_1800_wa_stranger
1:06

Strangers save baby, little girl from wrecked car moments before explosion
0420_1800_wa_bali
1:40

Man accused of kidnapping son arrested in Bali
0420_1800_adl_run
0:18

Jewellery thief on the run
0420_1800_adl_gumtree
1:32

Warning after man selling his car on Gumtree lured into trap

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym