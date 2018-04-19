News

Aviation Safety Crew Inspects Grounded Southwest Plane After Fatal Incident

One person died and a number of other people were injured on Tuesday, April 17, when a Southwest Airlines plane suffered engine damage and a broken window during a flight and made an emergency landing in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.Jennifer Riordan, a 43-year-old mother of two, was later identified as the lone fatality from the incident.The plane had taken off from LaGuardia Airport in New York City and was headed to Dallas before the in-flight emergency.On the ground, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) inspectors examined the damage to the plane’s engine. Credit: National Transportation Safety Board via Storyful

Latest

0420_1800_wa_woman
0:32

Woman accused of abusing her teenage stepson
0420_1800_wa_harrie
0:23

Harrie Styles flies into Perth
0420_1800_wa_bus
1:39

Perth crash leaves one dead, three injured
0420_1800_wa_water
0:28

Man killed in worksite tragedy
0420_1800_wa_stranger
1:06

Strangers save baby, little girl from wrecked car moments before explosion
0420_1800_wa_bali
1:40

Man accused of kidnapping son arrested in Bali
0420_1800_adl_run
0:18

Jewellery thief on the run
0420_1800_adl_gumtree
1:32

Warning after man selling his car on Gumtree lured into trap

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym