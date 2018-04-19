Aviation Safety Crew Inspects Grounded Southwest Plane After Fatal Incident

One person died and a number of other people were injured on Tuesday, April 17, when a Southwest Airlines plane suffered engine damage and a broken window during a flight and made an emergency landing in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.Jennifer Riordan, a 43-year-old mother of two, was later identified as the lone fatality from the incident.The plane had taken off from LaGuardia Airport in New York City and was headed to Dallas before the in-flight emergency.On the ground, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) inspectors examined the damage to the plane’s engine. Credit: National Transportation Safety Board via Storyful