Orangutan 'Boops' Broccoli Thief at Denver Zoo

Nias the orangutan was busy opening her nighttime snack in the primate enclosure of Denver Zoo, when her eldest daughter, eight-year-old Hesty, spotted an opportunity.Nias was taking her first few bites of broccoli when her cheeky daughter tried to get in on the action. As the footage shared by the zoo on April 18 shows, Nias — with her newborn daughter, Cerah, in one arm — boops her eldest for trying to eat her food.Zoo staff commented in the post that “As you can see, Cerah is being well-cared for by her mother.” Credit: Denver Zoo via Storyful