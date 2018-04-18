Family Overcome With Emotion as They're Reunited With Stolen Dog

A family from Wrotham, Kent, had their wishes granted on April 17 when they were reunited with their pet dog, Bear, after he went missing from their garden.The male Pomeranian disappeared on April 9, and his family and friends conducted an extensive social media campaign to try and find him again. A Facebook group dedicated to returning Bear to his home had 1,339 members at time of writing.Bear was handed in to a veterinarian and identified, and the moment he was reunited with his family members was recorded by his owner Josephine Cordell, and shared on April 17. After the family’s ordeal with Bear’s disappearance, Cordell encouraged people to sign a petition relating to dog theft. Credit: Josephine Cordell via Storyful