Demonstrators Against Armenian Prime Minister's Election Clash With Police

Police in Armenia detained dozens of protesters in Yerevan as demonstrations continued over the election of former President Serzh Sarkisian as prime minister, Radio Free Europe reportedThe demonstrations came one day after the country’s parliament confirmed Sarkisian in his new role, allowing him to retain power after a decade as president.Opposition leader Nikol Pashinian led the protesters to Sarkisian’s office and pledged to block access to key government buildings, RFE reported. It followed days of protests in the capital. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful