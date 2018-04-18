Man to break record by spinning ball on tooth

This is the moment a man broke the bizarrely specific Guinness World Record for balancing a spinning basketball on a toothbrush. Sandeep Singh Kaila, 25, snatched back his accolade from a rival in Hungary by spinning the ball on the end of a toothbrush held in his mouth for 60.5 seconds. Sandeep, from Punjab India, broke the record last year while visiting British Columbia, Canada, but it was only authenticated by Guinness last month. He said: "It was my dream to break my previous record and beat the present world record holder."