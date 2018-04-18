Route Through Towering 'Snow Canyon' Opens in the Mountains of Japan

The mountainous Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route in Japan opens each spring flanked by towering walls of compacted snow, which slowly recede as summer approaches.The route is carved through the snow and the “walls” on either side can reach 66 feet (20 meters) in height, according to the route’s website. In 2018, the walls were about 56 feet high in places, the Japan News reported, when the route opened on April 15.This video shows part of the journey along the route as well as tourists taking in the sights. Credit: Earth Uncut TV via Storyful