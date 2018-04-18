Labour MPs speak passionately against anti-Semitism

Labour MPs urged their party to deal with "corrosive" anti-Semitic slurs from members after sharing their personal stories of abuse. Luciana Berger pleaded with the party’s leadership to take immediate action saying “being a bystander is not an option”. A standing ovation - in defiance of parliamentary convention - followed Ruth Smeeth's speech, while John Mann, who chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group on antisemitism spoke of his wife being threatened with rape.